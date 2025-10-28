Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns of air transport strike in Italy

A 24-hour national strike in the air transport sector in Italy will affect several airports on October 29, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The airports especially to be affected are those in Milan – Malpensa and Linate, in Pisa and in Florence, the ministry said.

In order to minimize inconvenience to travellers and in accordance with the regulations of the Italian Civil Aviation Agency (ENAC), flights are guaranteed between 7am and 10am and 6pm and 9pm.

“Due to possible delays or cancellations, we recommend that Bulgarian citizens residing in Italy for a short or long term and planning air travel on the specified day check the information about their flights in advance on the ENAC website,” the Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo of Linate Airport: Saggittarius-A, via Wikimedia Commons)