Zelenskyy tells EU leaders: There must be real consequences for those who break the rules

When Vladimir Putin avoids diplomacy, bluffs, and escalates terror, there must be strong pressure on him to bring him back to reality, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the European Council meeting in Brussels on October 23, according to a statement on the Ukrainian Presidency’s website.

Zelenskyy said that when Ukraine pushes for stronger sanctions, it is not only about protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

He said that sanctions limit Russia’s war machine and put pressure on those who influence politics: corporations, Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, Russian oligarchs, and the entire state system.

Zelenskyy said that thousands of influential people in Russia must clearly feel and understand that Vladimir Putin and this war are a deadly threat to them – to their lives, their money, and their future.

“We waited quite a while for the 19th sanctions package, but it is finally approved. Thank you for that. This is a great success, thank you so much, dear leaders. Now, it’s important to fully put it into action,” Zelenskyy said.

“And we will coordinate with Norway, Switzerland, and the UK, and others so they apply these strong EU measures in their own systems too. And we need to go further – the world should respect EU sanctions the same way it respects U.S. sanctions,” he said.

Zelenskyy proposed creating strong sanctions control, and real consequences for those who break the rules.

He highlighted the importance of yesterday’s US decision to introduce new sanctions targeting Russia’s oil companies.

“We have been talking about this for a long time, and it will help, of course. And I want to thank President Trump for this decision. When Putin avoids diplomacy, when he bluffs or escalates terror – strong pressure must bring him back to reality,” Zelenskyy said.

(Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/)