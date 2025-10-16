Electronic Almanac of Bulgarian Illustrators debuts, along with English-language website

The Electronic Almanac of Bulgarian Illustrators, a digital archive documenting over a decade of Bulgarian book illustration and graphic arts, made its international debut at the Frankfurt Book Fair this week, according to a media statement on October 16.

The presentation coincides with the full English-language launch of the Bulgarian Illustration website, marking a significant step in bringing Eastern European visual heritage to global audiences.

Funded by the NextGenerationEU fund, the almanac represents the first comprehensive digital retrospective of Bulgarian book graphics and illustration.

Available in Bulgarian as a downloadable PDF, with an accessible version for the visually impaired, it compiles works from more than 100 Bulgarian illustrators alongside documentation of exhibitions, biennales, and key cultural events.

This initiative highlights Bulgaria’s contribution to global illustration, featuring renowned names such as Iassen Ghiuselev, Lyuben Zidarov, Stefan Markov, Vadim Lazarkevich, Iliya Beshkov, Boris Stoilov, Vanya Nastanlieva, Nedko Solakov, Damyan Damyanov, Elena Zhablyanova, Iva Sasheva, and Ina Hristova, as well as an emerging generation of new talents.

The Frankfurt debut marks the simultaneous rollout of the Bulgarian Illustration website in English, established in 2017 as the country’s sole national platform dedicated to book graphics.

For the first time, an entire national illustration sector — including real-time updates, artist portfolios, exhibition documentation, and critical commentary — can be followed from anywhere in the world.

“The Electronic Almanac is more than a digital archive; it’s a bridge connecting Bulgarian creativity to the world,” Dr Milena Radeva, founder of Bulgarian Illustration, said.

“While the almanac itself preserves our heritage in Bulgarian, the English-language website opens the door for international publishers, artists, and enthusiasts to discover and engage with our rich, often underrepresented tradition in real time,” Radeva said.

While illustration from Western Europe, North America, and parts of Asia is well-documented in international publications and collections, Eastern European visual traditions have remained largely unseen. The Bulgarian school has produced globally recognised artists whose work has rarely been accessible to curators, publishers, and educators beyond the country’s borders.

The almanac bridges this gap by consolidating decades of visual creativity alongside coverage of the revived National Biennale of Illustration, a tradition dormant since 1992. Its return after a 33-year pause represents a cultural phenomenon in itself, symbolising post-socialist renewal in the region. The newly launched English-language website makes this ongoing artistic movement visible and accessible to international audiences.

“This is more than digitisation — it’s about visibility,” Radeva said.

“Bulgarian illustration has a vibrant legacy that has long been hidden from international view due to language barriers. With our English-language platform, we’re now opening that door”.

Over eight years, the Bulgarian Illustration platform has evolved into the country’s only national centre for illustration, earning national awards for its contributions to culture and electronic publishing.

The bilingual website extends that mission beyond borders, offering international art directors, publishers, and galleries direct access to both established masters and emerging talent through comprehensive English-language content.

At a time when the publishing industry actively seeks diverse visual voices, the initiative serves as a case study in how smaller nations can leverage digital tools to share cultural heritage globally — a model potentially applicable to dozens of countries with rich but lesser-known creative traditions.

The website’s English version ensures all content — from historical archives to real-time updates on exhibitions, competitions, and new works — is accessible worldwide, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and opening new opportunities for collaboration in the arts.

The Bulgarian Illustration platform was founded in 2017 to unite creators in the field of book graphics. Key initiatives include the revival of the National Biennale of Illustration and ongoing documentation of contemporary Bulgarian visual arts.

The almanac and website underscore the growing role of digital tools in cultural preservation, aligning with global trends in accessible art dissemination. Visit the archive and platform at www.bulgarian-illustration.com/en.