Embassy of Israel in Sofia: ‘Deeply relieved and excited’ by release of Israeli-Bulgarian citizen Matan Angrest

We are deeply relieved and excited by the release of Matan Angrest, an Israeli-Bulgarian citizen, kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7 2023, Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria Yosi Levi Sfari said in a media statement on October 13.

The statement came as the Israeli Defence Force confirmed that all 20 remaining living hostages taken in the October 2023 terrorist attack had been released.

Sfari said that from the the very first moments after Angrest’s abduction, Bulgaria stood firmly on Israel’s side, demanding his release and showing unwavering solidarity with Matan’s family – especially his parents, Anat and Hagai.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I express my sincere gratitude to President Roumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova, to the Speaker of the National Assembly Associate Professor Natalia Kiselova, to Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov and former Prime Minister Academician Nikolai Denkov, to Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Gabriel.

“Our gratitude also extends to all our Bulgarian friends — ministers, Members of Parliament, diplomats, members of the Jewish community and many others who stood by us and worked tirelessly and with great compassion — both publicly and out of the spotlight — to help Matan return home,” Sfari said.

“Matan is now home, but Israel will not stop until the last hostage returns home, including Sahar Baruch, an Israeli-Bulgarian citizen kidnapped alive and killed in captivity in Gaza, whose body is still being held by Hamas,” the Israeli ambassador said.