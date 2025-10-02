Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in August 2025 was 3.6%

The unemployment rate in Bulgaria in August 2025 was 3.6 per cent, down from 3.7 per cent in July 2025 and from four per cent in August 2024, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on October 2, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The EU unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in August 2025, stable compared with July 2025 and with August 2024, Eurostat said.

In August 2025, the euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3 per cent, up from 6.2 per cent in July 2025 and stable compared with August 2024.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in August 2025 was 15.1 per cent, down from 15.8 per cent in July 2025 but up from 11.9 per cent in August 2024.

In August 2025, the youth unemployment rate was 14.6 per cent in the EU, up from 14.4 per cent in July 2025, and 14.0 per cent in the euro area, stable compared with the previous month.

(Photo: Michael Maechtlinger/ freeimages.com)