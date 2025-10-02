Bulgaria issues weather warnings for October 3 over forecast heavy rain

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for October 3 because of forecast heavy rain.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Shoumen, Bourgas, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Varna, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Smolyan and Kurdzhali.

The remaining districts are classified Code Yellow, warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast heavy rain.

The meteorological bureau said on October 2 that over the next 24 hours, no significant change in the weather will occur – cloudy, with widespread and in many places significant rainfall, with snow forecast for mountainous areas above 600 to 800 metres altitude, in the fore-Balkans and higher altitudes in western Bulgaria.

The wind in the eastern half of the country will remain moderate and strong, and in the western regions it will be oriented from the west-northwest and will be moderate.

The minimum temperature in most places will be between 4° and 9° Celsius, in the high fields of western Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkans 2°-3° lower, for Sofia about 2°, while maximum temperatures will be between 6° and 11°, along the Black Sea coast, slightly higher, and in Sofia, about 5°.

It will be cloudy in the mountains with snowfall. The snow cover will continue to increase. There will be drifts on the high mountain passes. A strong and stormy wind will blow from the east-southeast.

Maximum temperature at 1200 metres will be about 1°, at 2000 metres, about minus 2°.

It will be cloudy and rainy along the Black Sea coast. A strong northeast wind will continue to blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 17° and 19°.

(Photo: Jorge Franganillo/ Wikimedia Commons)

