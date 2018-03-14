Bulgarian Foreign Ministry rejects Erdoğan’s ‘spiritual frontiers’ statement

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has reacted to a statement by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that “Kurdhzali is part of our spiritual frontiers” by saying that borders are fixed by international treaty.

Kurdzhali is a town in Bulgaria’s eastern Rhodopes area, not far from the Greek and Turkish borders.

Speaking in a television interview on March 14, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva reiterated the position that her ministry had issued the previous day, saying that every country with a rich and long history could have “boundaries of the soul” but the current ones were defined by international treaty.

