Bulgaria welcomes victory of Sandu’s pro-European party in Moldova’s parliamentary elections

The unequivocal results of the parliamentary elections in Moldova further reconfirm its European future, which Bulgaria firmly and consistently supports, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in a message on X on September 29.

According to Moldova’s electoral commission, with 100 per cent of ballots counted following the September 28 elections, President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) had 50.2 per cent of the vote, far ahead of former president Igor Dodon’s pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, which had 24.17 per cent. Voter turnout was seen as 52.21 per cent.

Unofficial estimates are that the result will give PAS 54 to 55 seats in Moldova’s 101-seat Parliament, enough to vote in a government without the need to seek coalition partners.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said: “The commitment to EU and democratic values by the Moldovan society, clearly stated in yesterday’s elections and the EU referendum in October last year, will enable Moldova to take its rightful and proud place in our EU family”.

Bulgaria’s former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, co-leader of the opposition reformist We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria parliamentary group, congratulated Sandu and PAS in a message on X on September 29.

“Moldovans have chosen a European future, rejecting Kremlin interference. Onward to EU integration!” Denkov said.

Sandu had described the elections as the most consequential in Moldova’s history, in what was widely seen as a contest between a pro-European path and domination by Russia, with Moscow have exerted huge efforts through funding and disinformation to try to swing the result Putin’s Kremlin’s way.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, the results of the parliamentary elections in Moldova were met with congratulations for Sandu and PAS on September 29 from EU leaders.

(Photo: https://presedinte.md/)