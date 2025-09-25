EC opens two new infringement cases against Bulgaria

The European Commission said on September 25 that it opened two new infringement cases against Bulgaria for failing to notify the transposition of EU directives into national law.

In its latest infringements package, the EC said that it was sending letters of formal notice, the first stage in the infringement process, related to member states’ failure to implement the provisions of several directives whose deadlines expired in recent months.

The cases in question refer to EU’s new rules as regards the minimum depth of markings on firearms and essential components (Commission Implementing Directive (EU) 2024/325) and the European Single Access Point (ESAP) Omnibus Directive to ensure investors’ access to corporate public information (Directive EU 2023/2864).

The EC said that Bulgaria had two months to reply to the letters of formal notice and complete the transposition of EU rules in those areas, otherwise the Commission may decide to take the cases into the second stage of the infringement process by issuing a reasoned opinion.

(Entrance to the Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission. Photo: EU Audiovisual Service)

