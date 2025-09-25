New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – August up 8.5% y/y

There were 32 401 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to August 2025, an increase of 8.5 per cent compared with January – August 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on September 25.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first six months of 2025, a total of 26 953 were petrol cars, 2535 diesel, 1447 battery-electric, 1070 hybrid-electric and 396 plug-in hybrid.

By August 2025 year-to-date (YTD), new EU car registrations edged down by 0.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, despite marking a second consecutive month of positive growth, ACEA said.

The battery-electric car market share for August 2025 YTD held at 15.8 per cent, still below the pace needed at this stage of the transition. Hybrid-electric car market remained the most popular power type among buyers.

Up until August 2025, battery-electric cars accounted for 15.8 per cent of the EU market share, an increase from the low baseline of 12.6 per cent in August 2024 YTD.

Hybrid-electric car registrations continue to surge, capturing 34.7 per cent of the market, remaining the preferred choice among EU consumers.

Meanwhile, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars fell to 37.5 per cent, down from 47.6 per cent over the same period in 2024, ACEA said.