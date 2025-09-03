Bulgaria’s capital Sofia to host grand final of World Escape Room Championship

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia will host ER Champ 2025 – World Escape Room Championship (Grand Final) on October 20, according to a media statement by organisers LockMe in partnership with Funky Monkeys Escape Hub.

This prestigious international competition is a celebration of intellect, logical thinking, creativity, and teamwork, the media statement said.

This year’s edition featured over 1000 teams worldwide in the online qualifiers, and for the first time in the championship’s history, 12 teams – instead of the usual 10 – will compete in the Grand Final.

The finalists are: Japan: KAMT, TEAM MAY, DRYADES; United States: 6 KEYS, ChungusPOUND; France: Les Manas, Comment est votre blanquette; Switzerland: Los Kotitos; and Poland: peeposad, Merkantylizm, Dziękuj Krystianowi, że do drużyny Cię przyjął.

The October 20 event will be held at The Purgatory – Special Event Space, 7 Industrialna Street, Orlandovtsi District, Sofia.