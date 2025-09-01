Bulgaria’s January – August 2025 road death toll is 283

A total of 283 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in January to August 2025, the Interior Ministry said on September 1, citing preliminary data.

This is 14 fewer road deaths compared with the confirmed figure for January to August 2024, the ministry said.

There were 4496 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first eight months of this year that left people dead or seriously injured. Apart from the dead, 5670 people were injured.

In August 2025, there were 710 serious road accidents, leaving 47 people dead and 943 injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union in 2024, the European Commission said on March 18, citing preliminary data.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2024 was 74 per million population, while Romania’s was 77 per million.