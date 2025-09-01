Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2025 was 3.7%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in July 2025 was 3.7 per cent, up from 3.6 per cent in June 2025 and down from four per cent in July 2024, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on September 1, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The EU unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in July 2025, down from 6.0 per cent in June 2025 and in July 2024.

In July 2025, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent, down from 6.3 per cent in June 2025 and from 6.4 per cent in July 2024.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment was 16 per cent in July 2025, up from 15 per cent in June 2025 and up from 12.4 per cent in July 2024.

In July 2025, the youth unemployment rate was 14.4 per cent in the EU, down from 14.8 per cent in June 2025, and 13.9 per cent in the euro zone, also down from 14.3 per cent in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)