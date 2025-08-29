Fraser Kershaw’s film “The Summer of Love” has taken the global film community by storm, achieving the top honour of Best Film at the 2025 Golden Femi Film Festival held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

This highly prestigious event saw a record-breaking 7000 submissions representing 130 countries, underscoring the magnitude of Kershaw’s accomplishment in navigating such fierce competition in the pristine capital of Sofia, a media statement said.

The 2025 respected event showcasing the “best of the best” is highly regarded in the filmmaking world.

The Golden Femi jury, known for its international diversity and rigorous standards, carefully considered thousands of entries before awarding “The Summer of Love” as this year’s standout production.

Kershaw’s innovative directorial approach, combining cinematic love, romance, documentary structure, and experimental and visual techniques; helped his film rise above an exceptionally talented field of films.

Kershaw’s journey through the festival circuit has been marked by critical acclaim and consistent recognition. “The Summer of Love” has secured a remarkable 14 awards.

The film’s unique style, commitment to natural lighting, and emotionally layered storytelling have been highlighted by critics for pushing the boundaries of modern documentary filmmaking.

The historic festival awarded the coveted Best Short Documentary prize to Kershaw in an event broadcast to over 60 countries, enhancing both Sofia’s cultural prestige and Kershaw’s global profile.

As “The Summer of Love” continues its acclaimed festival run, Kershaw’s groundbreaking achievement spotlights Sofia as the vibrant hub for the world’s most innovative experimental filmmaking on the largest stage within the arts here in Bulgaria.