Eurostat: EU trade surplus with Ukraine peaked in Q2 2025 at 6.4B euro

The European Union trade surplus with Ukraine peaked in the second quarter of 2025 at 6.4 billion euro, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on August 29.

In Q2 2025 compared with Q1 2025, EU imports from Ukraine decreased by 9.3 per cent while EU exports to Ukraine decreased by only 0.1 per cent, Eurostat said.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, imports decreased by 14.7 per cent while exports increased by 10.7 per cent.

Ukraine’s share in extra-EU imports dropped 0.2 percentage point (pp) between the second quarters of 2021 and 2025. By contrast, the share for Ukraine in extra-EU exports has increased 0.5 pp from 1.3 per cent in Q2 2021 to 1.8 per cent in Q2 2025.

Since Q2 2022, trade data shows that the EU has recorded deficits in food, drinks and tobacco, as well as in raw materials, Eurostat said.

These deficits likely reflect increased imports of these products, possibly driven by the EU’s Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) for Ukraine, which suspended tariffs and quotas, the statistics agency said.

At the same time, to support Ukraine’s domestic production, which has been severely affected by the war, the EU increased its exports of machinery, vehicles, and other manufactured goods.

These exports played a crucial role in sustaining Ukraine’s infrastructure and industrial capacity, Eurostat said.

As a result of this trade dynamic, the overall EU trade balance increased progressively, reaching six billion euro in surplus in Q2 2025, the agency said.

