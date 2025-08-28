Bulgaria utilities regulator cuts gas prices by 2.5% for September 2025

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator said on August 28 that it approved a 2.5 per cent decrease in the regulated gas price in the country for the month of September, setting the new price at 60.52 leva a MWh, or 30.94 euro a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The price cut, the second in as many months, brings the regulated price of natural gas below the level recorded the same month of 2024, when the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) set a price of 61.91 leva a MWh.

Although the regulator did not give a reason for its decision, it is generally linked to the reference price on the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands, which serves as the main European price benchmark.

Domestic consumption for September will be covered by gas received under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered under previously agreed contracts, the regulator said.

(Photo: Marco Caliulo/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments