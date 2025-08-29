NSI poll finds business sentiment in Bulgaria in August largely unchanged

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found business sentiment in Bulgaria in August largely unchanged compared with July.

The NSI said that the total business climate indicator was at about the same level as in July, with the indicator up in the industry and service sectors, but with downturns in the construction and retail trade sectors.

The industry indicator was up by 0.9 percentage points, with managers holding improved expectations about the business situation in the coming six months.

In the service sector, the indicator was up by 0.8 percentage points, with managers more positive about the current business situation.

The indicator in the construction sector was down by three percentage points, with managers in the sector holding unfavourable views and expectations about the business situation.

In the retail trade, the indicator dropped by 1.4 percentage points, with managers reserved about the business situation, the NSI said.

Over the course of 2025, business sentiment in Bulgaria has had its ups and downs.

The poll found it unchanged in January after improving in December, followed by an improvement in February, a downturn in March, an improvement on April, a downturn in May, an improvement in June and a downturn in July.

