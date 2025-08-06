Petition demands action to preserve Roman-era Amphitheatre of Serdica in Bulgaria’s capital

An online petition demanding that Sofia municipality and government institutions take action to preserve the Roman-era Amphitheatre of Serdica in the centre of Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has drawn more than 6400 signatures since its launch.

Discovered in 2004, the amphitheatre, the site of which is off the central city’s Dondukov Boulevard, is estimated to date from the late third or early fourth century CE.

Owned by the Bulgarian Energy Holding, the site is reported to be one of a large number of state-owned properties listed for sale.

The petition, addressed to Sofia municipality, the Ministry of Culture and the National Institute for Immovable Cultural Heritage, sets out three demands.

These are the full uncovering and restoration of the amphitheatre, restoring its authenticity; conferring on it the status of a world heritage site and guaranteeing its long-term preservation; and preventing any development on the territories around and on the amphitheatre.



The petition say that the Amphitheatre of Serdica “is not just part of our Bulgarian heritage, it is an essential part of the world’s cultural wealth”.

“It is one of the most significant monuments of the Roman Empire and the second largest amphitheatre in Europe, after the Colosseum in Rome. It has witnessed majestic moments in history – gladiatorial battles and public events – that shaped the culture and society of the ancient world.”



With its 60.5 metres long and 43 metres wide, the amphitheatre is not only an architectural marvel, but also a symbol of the cultural power of the Roman Empire, the petition says.

“There is no other city in the world that has a theatre and an amphitheatre in the same place, in the heart of its historical centre. Sofia has a unique chance to preserve and restore this priceless site.”



Unfortunately, today this unique historical site is at serious risk, the petition says.

Development plans for the territories around and on it, foreign to the history of Sofia, threaten to erase it for generations to come.

“We call on the Sofia Municipality to take all necessary measures to uncover, preserve and restore the Amphitheatre of Serdica. This site is not only part of our heritage, but also part of the world’s cultural wealth. Its restoration is a matter of national dignity and cultural responsibility.”

Several years ago, a hotel that was being built in a street very close by to the site had its architectural design adapted because of the finding of related Roman-era archaeological remains.

(Photo: Epaunov72, via Wikimedia Commons)