New cases of dolphins being found dead on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast

New cases of dolphins being found dead on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast have been reported, with three over three days from August 3 to 5.

On August 5, a dead dolphin was found on the shore near beach establishments in the seaside resort town of Primorsko.

Milena Yarmova of the Regional Inspectorate of Environmental Protection in Bourgas told Bulgarian National Television that the dolphin found in Primorsko would be examined to establish cause of death.

According to the Bulgarian National Television reporrt, dolphins most often die from diseases, parasites, old age or when young mammals are separated from their mothers.

The ecohubmap website said that marine biologists note that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in the Black Sea there have been more and more cases of dolphins dying and being thrown ashore. Reports about this come not only from Russia and Ukraine but also from Turkey, Romania, and other countries.

“All in all, according to reports from dolphin rescue centers, hundreds of dead animals have been found in the Black Sea and along its coasts since the beginning of the year. In some regions, these figures have already exceeded those of the whole of last year,” ecohubmap said.

