New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in H1 2025 up 4.6% y/y

There were 24 083new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to June 2025, an increase of 4.6 per cent compared with the first half of 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on July 24.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first six months of 2025, a total of 19 760 were petrol cars, 2158 diesel, 1135 battery-electric, 757 hybrid-electric and 247 plug-in hybrid.

In the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), new EU car registrations dropped by 1.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, ACEA said.

With a strong 7.3 per cent year-on-year decline for June, also indicative of the challenging global economic environment for motor vehicle manufacturers, the association said.

The batteryelectric car market share for H1 2025 stood at 15.6 per cent, still far from where it needs to be at this point in the transition, it said.

Hybrid-electric models continue to grow in popularity, retaining their place as the most popular power type among buyers, ACEA said.