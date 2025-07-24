Bulgaria issues latest weather warning over scorching temperatures

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for the entire country for July 25 because of forecast high temperatures.

Maximum temperatures will be between 36° and 41° Celsius.

The forecast high for Sandanski is 41° and for Plovdiv and Rousse, 40°.

For Vidin, Montana, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Yambol, Blagoevgrad and Kurdzhali, the forecast high is 39°.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for a forecast high of 37°, and at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the cities of Varna and Bourgas will see a high of 31°.

The meteorological bureau said that overnight into July 25, it will be clear and warm. A light wind will blow from the east, which will subside in many places.



It will be sunny and warm in the mountains. In the afternoon hours, cumulus clouds will form over the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria, but only in isolated places will it rain. A light, moderate northwesterly wind will blow in the highest parts. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 31°, at 2000 metres, about 24°.



It will be sunny over the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east. Maximum temperatures will be between 27° and 31°. The sea water temperature is 24°-26°, the national meteorological bureau said.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said that on July 26 and 27, between 1pm and 9pm, due to the expected high temperatures, the movement of lorries of more than 20 tons will be restricted on certain sections of the national road network in eight districts: Vidin, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Stara Zagora, Rousse, Razgrad, Shoumen and Turgovishte.

The temporary traffic stop in the afternoon hours, when temperatures are highest, does not apply to highways and expressways, but will apply only to some sections of I, II and III class roads, the agency said.

It said that at temperatures above 38 degrees and the determination of a Code Orange by meteorologists, heavy lorries must wait outside the roadway in designated areas, without interfering with other road users.

The temporary measure does not apply to lorries transporting perishable foods, temperature-controlled cargo, live animals , dangerous goods and specialized carcass trucks.

