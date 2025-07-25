Code Red: Bulgaria issues highest-level weather warning for several districts for July 26

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the highest-level warning of extremely dangerous weather – Code Red – for several districts for July 26 because of forecast very high temperatures.

The remaining districts are subject to the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather, also because of forecast soaring temperatures.

Across Bulgaria on July 26, maximum temperatures will be between 38° and 43° Celsius.

The districts subject to the Code Red warning are Plovdiv, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Yambol, Haskovo, Stara Zagora and Blagoevgrad.

Rousse, Pleven and Montana are set for a high of 43°, Plovdiv, Yambol and Sandanski 42°, Blagoevgrad and Silistra 41° and Shoumen and Kurdzhali, 40°.

The forecast high for Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is 39°.

At the Black Sea coast, the forecast high for Bourgas is 34° and for Varna 32°.

In the afternoon hours over the mountainous regions in Western Bulgaria, and in the evening in the northwestern regions, cumulus clouds will develop and in isolated places there will be thunder and showers. There will be a moderate southeast wind.

It will be sunny in the mountains. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the massifs in Western Bulgaria and in isolated places there will be thunder and showers. A moderate wind will blow from the east. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 33°, at 2000 metres, about 27°.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast, with moderate southeasterly winds in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 30° and 34°. Sea water temperature is 24°-26°.

