EC opens three new infringement cases against Bulgaria

The European Commission said on July 24 that it opened three new infringement cases against Bulgaria for failing to notify the transposition of EU directives into national law.

In its latest infringements package, the EC said that it was sending letters of formal notice, the first stage in the infringement process, related to member states’ failure to implement the provisions of several directives whose deadlines expired in recent months.

The cases in question refer to EU’s reinforced rules to promote renewable energy (amending Directive (EU) 2023/2413), the rules on transporting dangerous goods by road, rail, and inland waterways (Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2025/149), and the directive on the criminalisation of the violation of Union restrictive measures (Directive (EU) 2024/1226).

The EC said that Bulgaria had two months to reply to the letters of formal notice and complete the transposition of EU rules in those areas, otherwise the Commission may decide to take the cases into the second stage of the infringement process by issuing a reasoned opinion.

(Entrance to the Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission. Photo: EU Audiovisual Service)

