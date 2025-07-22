Bulgaria: New warning of dangerous weather for entire country as temperatures continue to soar

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for the entire country for July 23 as temperatures continue to soar.

Across Bulgaria, maximum temperatures between 35° and 41° Celsius are forecast for July 23.

For Sandanski, the forecast high on July 23 is 41°, and for Plovdiv, Rousse and Yambol 40°.

The forecast for Veliko Turnovo and Kurdzhali is 39°, for Pleven, Blagoevgrad and Silistra 38°, and for Vidin and Montana, 37°.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is set for a high of 35° on July 23, and at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the cities of Varna and Bourgas are set for a high of 32°.

The meteorological bureau said that in the morning of July 23, it will be sunny, with short-term rain and thunderstorms in places in western and central Bulgaria in the afternoon.

In the mountains, it will be sunny in the morning, while in the afternoon, there will be rain and thunder in the mountains in the western half of the country. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 metres will be about 31°, at 2000 metres, about 24°.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. A moderate north-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 29° and 32°. Sea water temperature is 24°-26°, in the far northern reaches of the coastline, about 15°-18°.

Sofia municipality said that from July 22 to 25 inclusive, there will free distribution of mineral water for the public in three places: St Nedelya Square, at the pylons outside the National Palace of Culture, and in the underpass next to Sofia University St Kliment Ohridski. Distribution will continue while supplies last, the municipality said.

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said in a media statement on July 22 that since the end of June, the army had rescheduled all live-fire exercises at all training centres and shooting ranges, in order to minimise the risk of fires.

Specifically in the case of the Slivnitsa training centre, allegations that the fire was caused by the activities of military personnel were completely unfounded and false, the ministry said. In the past few days, there had been no activity and no military personnel at the training centre, it said.

Since the outbreak of the fire, the army has been assisting with personnel and equipment on the ground to extinguish it, the ministry said.

“The Ministry of Defence condemns the actions of those who deliberately set fires and cause millions in damage. Defence employees sympathise with those who have lost their property as a result of unscrupulous actions,” the ministry said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)