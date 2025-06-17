EU foreign ministers on Israel and Iran: ‘Urgent need for de-escalation’

European Union foreign ministers have called on all sides in the conflict between Israel and Iran to abide by international law, exercise restraint and avoid actions that could spiral out of control, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters after a June 17 video conference of the ministers.

“We all agreed the urgent need for de-escalation,” Kallas said.

Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and diplomacy is the solution to prevent this, she said.

The EU will play its part, Kallas said.

“I also took note of the support of the EU ministers in the European Union for my involvement – in the de-escalation. I will spare no efforts in this respect.

“That is why we also agree that a diplomatic solution is the best way to address Iran’s nuclear program in the long run – and Europe stands ready to play its part,” she said.

Kallas said that last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency declared Iran to be in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

“We cannot be lenient when Iran accelerates its nuclear programme,” Kallas said.

She said that the EU foreign ministers also discussed concrete actions the EU is taking in this crisis.

“We have activated the civil protection mechanism, and we are assisting Member States to evacuate their citizens that wish to leave. In parallel, we stand ready to deploy civil protection experts and our naval operation ASPIDES which continues to protect merchant ships from Houthi attacks, while providing valuable situational awareness.”

The foreign ministers also discussed the impact of the crisis on global energy markets.

“The war has heightened risks, and as (European Commission) President (Ursula) von der Leyen has said, the EU stands ready to coordinate with partners to protect market stability.”

Kallas said that the foreign ministers “were clear that we will not let our focus on Gaza slip”.

“We again called for the immediate full aid access, ceasefire, and the release of hostages. And of course, we will discuss this matter deeply in the Foreign Affairs Council that is taking place on Monday,” she said.

