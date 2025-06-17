FDI in Bulgaria in January-April 2025 was 1.11B euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first four months of the year stood at 1.11 billion euro, the equivalent of one per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on June 17.

In January-April 2024, FDI was 875.9 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 698.1 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 374.7 million euro (compared to 245.4 million euro in January-April 2024) and the BNB figures showed 1.03 billion euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 540.9 million euro for the first four months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 7.5 million euro, compared to an inflow of 0.6 million euro in January-April 2024.

The central bank data showed 292.1 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to inflows of 89.6 million euro in the first four months of 2024. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 99.8 million euro in January-April, compared to 378.8 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

