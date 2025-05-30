NSI poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria falls in May

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on May 30, has found that the business climate indicator in Bulgaria in May declined by 1.7 percentage points compared with April.

The statistics body’s data indicated a sharp drop in the retail trade sector was the main reason for the decline, alongside a drop in the industry sector, while the business sentiment in the construction and service sectors were higher.

Business sentiment in Bulgaria’s industry sector dropped by 1.1 percentage points in May, with managers reserved about the current state of their businesses, although they were somewhat optimistic about production activity and the state of their businesses in the coming months, NSI said.

In the construction sector, the indicator was up by 1.6 percentage points, with managers more favourable about the business situation, as well as an increase in expectations regarding business activity in the next three months.

The indicator in the retail trade fell by 9.7 percentage points, with retailers more reserved regarding the current business situation. However, expectations regarding sales volumes and orders to suppliers in the next three months were more optimistic, NSI said.

Retailers also did not expect any changes in sale prices in the next three months.

The indicator in the service sector was up by 1.7 percentage points, with managers positive in their assessments and expectations about the business situation over the next six months, the NSI said.

