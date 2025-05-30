Unicef, NSI report finds positive trends, but also challenges in lives of children in Bulgaria

A report presented on May 30 by Unicef and the National Statistical Institute (NSI) shows positive trends but also challenges in the state of the lives and well-being of children in Bulgaria.



The report “Children in Bulgaria in 2024”, summarises key data on the lives, health, education and well-being of children in the country and is released ahead of June 1, International Children’s Day.



“On Children’s Day, we celebrate the joy, potential and rights of every child and reiterate that lasting change begins with data and evidence,” Christina de Bruin, Unicef Representative in Bulgaria, said.

“Our partnership with the National Statistical Institute is crucial because behind every number is a child and only through solid data and monitoring can we ensure that no child is left behind,” De Bruin said.



According to NSI data, as of December 31 2024, there were 1 103 110 children living in Bulgaria.



Among the positive trends, the sustainable decline in child mortality stands out – from 7.6‰ in 2014 to to 4.5‰ in 2024.

The level of immunization coverage has also increased since 2022, with more than 90 per cent of children now receiving the mandatory vaccines.



However, the challenges facing child well-being in Bulgaria remain serious, according to the report.

Over the past five years, there has been almost no change in the number of children registered in children’s pedagogical rooms (facilities for juvenil offenders) – from 8899 in 2020 to 8430 in 2024.



The situation in Bulgaria is also reflected in the recently released Unicef Global Report 19 “The Well-being of Children in an Unpredictable World”, which analyses the situation of children in the highest-income countries.

In the report, Bulgaria ranks 28th out of 36 countries on six key indicators. A deterioration in life satisfaction among children in the country, an increase in cases of overweight and a decline in their academic skills compared to the previous Report 16 from 2018 were reported.



The lack of quality communication between parents and adolescents is also particularly worrying.

Only 64 per cent of children in Bulgaria say that they talk to their parents at least once a week – one of the lowest shares among the countries included in the study. By comparison, in Ireland this share is 91 per cent, and in Portugal, 90 per cent. The data shows a clear link between regular communication with parents and children’s overall satisfaction with life.



“Child well-being is not measured only by economic data, but by whether children feel loved, heard and supported,” De Bruin said.

“The reports clearly show that there is progress in some areas, but also that we face serious challenges. A systematic effort is needed – from both institutions and families – to ensure that every child in Bulgaria grows up in a safe, supportive and developing environment,” she said.



The report by Unicef Bulgaria and the NSI is available, in Bulgarian, at this link.

