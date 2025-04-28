CoE rapporteur on human rights deeply concerned by demolition of Roma houses in Bulgaria’s capital

Gudrun Mosler-Törnström, Standing Rapporteur on Human Rights of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, said in a statement that she is deeply concerned by recent reports of the demolition of Roma houses in Sofia’s Zaharna Fabrika neighbourhood.

This has left many Roma families, including children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, homeless and destitute, the statement said.

In addition, the demolition of some Roma houses was carried out despite an order to suspend it issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) under interim measures.

“Roma families that were already in a vulnerable situation have been deprived of housing and basic living conditions without being offered appropriate alternative solutions to prevent homelessness. As a result, their health and safety have been put at risk,” Mosler-Törnström.

“The Congress stands firmly for the protection of human rights and the dignity of everyone in Europe, including Roma people. It also reminds authorities at all levels of government of their obligation to comply with the ECtHR decisions.

“I join the call made by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty, and urge the Mayor of Sofia and the Bulgarian national authorities to immediately take all appropriate measures to protect the affected Roma families from homelessness, including by providing them with alternative housing or temporary accommodation. Their safety and dignity must be respected,” she said.

Mosler-Törnström said that she stands ready to continue working on this issue with the local and national authorities of Bulgaria, including the mayor of Sofia.

“This should be done within the framework of our on-going dialogue on the execution of European Court of Human Rights judgments related to Roma issues, and our work on a Roadmap on the implementation of the Court’s judgments at the local and regional level in Bulgaria. The Roadmap should be finalised by early June 2025,” she said.

(Screenshot: BNT)

