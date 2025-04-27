European Council President welcomes Bulgaria’s efforts towards euro zone, support for Ukraine

In Sofia on April 27 at the start of a three-day visit to Bulgaria, European Council President António Costa said that he welcomes Bulgaria’s efforts towards euro area membership, its strong support for Ukraine, and its leadership in regional security and energy transition.

“Defence and competitiveness go hand in hand, and Bulgaria is especially well placed to play a significant contribution to our European efforts,” Costa said in a message on X after talks with Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov.

Bulgaria has asked the European Commission and European Central Bank for special convergence reports on its qualifications to join the euro zone. These reports are expected on June 4, to be followed by decisions by the relevant European institutions, with Bulgaria’s government holding the stated hope to become part of the euro zone as of the beginning of 2026.

On X, Zhelyazkov said that in his meeting with Costa, he had reaffirmed Bulgaria’s strong commitment to achieving EU’s strategic goals – security, sustainable economic growth, innovation, and competitiveness.

Costa was also due to meet head of state President Roumen Radev on April 27, and hold a joint news conference with Zhelyazkov on April 28 at 4pm EET.

A statement by the Council of the EU said that Costa would visit, together with Zhelyazkov, several important industrial and technological centres.

“The visit reflects the EU’s ongoing efforts towards strengthening Europe’s defence capabilities, fostering innovation and competitiveness, and sustaining the green and digital transition,” the statement said.

As part of the visit, the Costa will tour Arsenal JSCo, a leading Bulgarian firearms and munitions manufacturer based in Kazanluk.

“The site visit reflects the EU’s ongoing efforts to bolster Europe’s defence industry and ensure steady support to Ukraine amid Russia’s war of aggression,” the statement said.

Costa is to travel to Stara Zagora, where he will visit the Trakia University and its Aquaponics Centre spearheading cutting-edge work in aquaponics – a combination of fish farming and hydroponic cultivation that aims to redefine sustainable agriculture.

The project, which is part of the region’s efforts to diversify its economy, embodies the EU’s green transition ambitions and showcases how research and education are driving the future of sustainable food production and food security.

Costa will visit Plovdiv and the Philippopolis Art Centre.

Back in Sofia, Costa will tour the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT), a pioneering research institute where AI-driven projects are being developed across sectors, including one of the six European AI factories.

“The institute is a key contributor to the EU’s current efforts to boost AI innovation and step up AI applications by European businesses and the public sector, in line with the recently published ‘AI Continent action plan’,” the statement said.

“These visits highlight Bulgaria’s multifaceted contribution to the EU’s strategic objectives and showcase the importance of translating local expertise into European strength,” it said.

