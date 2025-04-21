Bulgarian political and religious leaders express condolences on death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis devoted his service to the peace, understanding and unity among peoples, Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev said in a message on X on April 21 in reaction to the announcement of the death of the Pontiff at the age of 88.

“He defended humanity, the right to life and justice in a time of great trials for humanity,” Radev said, expressing heartfelt condolences to the Holy See and all Roman Catholics in Bulgaria and in the world.

Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov said that he was deeply saddened by Pope Francis’s death.

Zhelyazkov said that Pope Francis was a true friend of Bulgaria and a global symbol of peace, compassion, and unity.

“His moral leadership and commitment to dialogue will be remembered by generations. My heartfelt condolences to the Catholic world,” Zhelyazkov said.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, said that Pope Francis was a holy man “who changed the world and filled our hearts and souls with unshakeable faith in God, kindness and forgiveness”.

“Bulgaria will always remember Pope Francis’ Apostolic Visit in May 2019, during which he delivered the message: ‘Let there be peace on earth to all those whom the Lord loves’,” Kiselova said.

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said on Facebook that he had received with deep sorrow the news of the death of Pope Francis.

“The world has lost a spiritual leader who dedicated his life to peace, charity and the defence of human dignity. I offer my most sincere condolences to the Holy See and to all Catholics around the world,” Georgiev said.

Former Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria’s largest parliamentary group and which holds the mandate to govern, said of Pope Francis: “In an era of conflict and division, he was a voice of kindness, compassion and reason”.

Former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, co-leader of Parliament’s second-largest group We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, said: “I will not forget his words during our meeting: “Corruption is a disease that eats away at the fabric of society.”

He told me to continue fighting, Petkov said.

“Do not fight all the battles at once: it will be difficult for you to defeat the corrupt in Bulgaria and the external forces that want to hinder you. Fight these battles one by one,” Petkov quoted Pope Francis as having said.

Iva Mihailova, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic church in Bulgaria, told Nova Televizia that Pope Francis was “a man completely devoted to God, who wanted to be close to people until his last breath”.

“Yesterday we saw him come out of the balcony to give his blessing on the occasion of the great holiday of the faithful,” Mihailova said, referring to the Easter Sunday service in St Peter’s Square.

“His messages were universal and touched the hearts of all people. His last meeting was with US Vice President JD.Vance. And migrants, the outcasts, the homeless had a place in the heart of the Pope, because he followed the example of Jesus Christ,” she said.

Patriarch Daniil, head of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – the country’s majority Christian faith – expressed condolences in a letter on April 21 to Apostolic Nuncio to Bulgaria Archbishop Luciano Suriani, who was appointed to that office by Pope Francis in May 2022.

“The Easter Holy Week, which this year Christians all over the world celebrate at the same time, is marked by a great loss and a humanly sorrowful event – the earthly death of the spiritual leader of millions of Christians around the world,” Patriarch Daniil said.

“But we, Christians, always look at death from the perspective of faith in the Resurrection of Christ as a pledge of the future Universal Resurrection of the dead,” he said.

“For us, the Resurrection is hope and expectation, i.e. an undoubted reality, firm confidence in the promise of our Saviour. With such firm confidence, we send the soul of Pope Francis from this world.”

The Office of the Chief Mufti, spiritual leader of Bulgaria’s Muslim minority, said on April 21: “We will keep in our hearts the memory of his (Pope Francis’s) dedication in the service of peace, of his humanism and openness to people of different faiths, as well as of his efforts to promote goodness and spirituality among believers around the world”.

The Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria Shalom said on Facebook on April 21: “We learned with sadness of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis – a spiritual leader who left a deep mark with his humanity, wisdom and striving for peace between peoples and faiths.



“On behalf of the Religious Community of Jews in Bulgaria and the Chief Rabbi of the country, Rabbi Yoel Ifrah, we express our condolences to the Catholic Church in Bulgaria, as well as to the millions of people around the world who mourn the loss of a great spiritual leader,” Shalom said, expressing the wish that Pope Francis’s memory be a source of inspiration and peace.



(Main photo, of Pope Francis in a moment of reflection in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s Alexander Nevski cathedral in Sofia during his May 2019 visit to Bulgaria: popeinbulgaria.gov.bg)