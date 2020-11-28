Covid-19: Rules for arrivals in England from Bulgaria change on December 15

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



From December 15, passengers arriving in England from Bulgaria and other countries outside those designated as “travel corridors” will have the option of paying to take a private Covid-19 test after five days of self-isolation in England.

A negative result will absolve the passenger from the requirement to self-isolate for the remainder of the 14-day quarantine period.

A statement by Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that the test will have to be done on the territory of the United Kingdom A list of accredited laboratories will be published on the website of the British government – https://www.gov.uk, the Foreign Ministry said.

The requirement to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before the trip – https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before-travel-uk, remains, as people travelling to England will have to indicate on the form whether they will take advantage of the “quarantine test” scheme.

The “quarantine test” scheme is optional, not mandatory. Those who do not opt for it must remain in 14-day quarantine.

Individuals whose tests show a positive result for the presence of Covid-19 will be included in the existing system of the British authorities for positive cases of new coronavirus.

In such a case, they will have to remain under quarantine for 10 days from the day of the examination or from the day on which their symptoms first appeared. In addition, their contact persons will be traced, according to the statement by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!