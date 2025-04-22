Private equity firm Advent to buy Bulgaria’s TBI Bank

Private equity investor Advent International has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Bulgarian lender TBI Bank EAD from digital consumer lending group 4finance Holding S.A., the two groups said in a statement on April 22.

The deal is expected to close in the last quarter of the year, subject to customary regulatory approvals. The statement did not give an acquisition price, but one Bulgarian-language media report put it at more than 300 million euro.

TBI Bank operates mainly in Bulgaria, Romania and Greece, as well as Germany and Lithuania, and has more than 32 000 merchant partner checkout points and a customer base of 2.4 million clients, the statement said.

Bulgarian National Bank data showed that the TBI Bank had assets of 3.5 billion leva at the end of 2024, or about 1.79 billion euro, making it the ninth largest lender operating on the Bulgarian market, but a market share of under two per cent.

(Bulgarian National Bank photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

