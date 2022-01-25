Kunchev: Validity of vaccination certificate in Bulgaria one year, for booster, indefinite

Share this: Facebook

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told a briefing on January 25 that at the moment, no change was envisaged to the term of validity of Covid-19 vaccination green certificates within Bulgaria.

From February 1, the term of validity of green certificates in connection with travel within the European Union will change, in line with a December decision by the European Commission.

Kunchev said that the agreement at EU level, shortening the period of validity for intra-EU travel, did not affect the expiry date within Bulgaria.

He said that those who certificates expired could, if they received a booster dose, be issued with a new certificate that could be used for travel.

Currently, the certificate for a booster dose was of indefinite validity, he said.

Commenting on the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, Kunchev said that Bulgaria was climbing the peak of the current wave and this rise would continue for one to two weeks.

Asked if anti-epidemic measures would be tightened at national level, he said that morbidity rates varied across the country.

If half or two-thirds of the districts in Bulgaria were at a level where tightened measures were necessary, then tightening measures at national level would be discussed, Kunchev said.

Responding to media reports that large numbers of people in Bulgaria had been consuming a form of household disinfectant as a “prophylactic” against Covid-19 – a result of disinformation on social networks – Kunchev said: “For any moderately intelligent person, it is obvious that drinking a disinfectant is crazy”.

On January 24, Bulgaria’s Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov warned that drinking such solutions could lead to very serious and even fatal consequences.

