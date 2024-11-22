Joint declaration may signal step forward for full Schengen membership for Bulgaria and Romania

A meeting of interior ministers of Hungary, Austria, Romania and Bulgaria in Budapest on November 22 has resulted in a joint declaration that includes a pledge for European Union ministers to decide by the end of 2024 on the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen visa zone.

As The Sofia Globe reported, as of March 31 2024, Bulgaria’s airports and sea ports – along with those in Romania – became part of the Schengen zone. However, a decision on the inclusion of land borders – the so-called “land Schengen” is pending.

Adopted under the auspices of the current Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, the joint declaration said that the Hungarian Council Presidency, Romania, Bulgaria and Austria had on November 22 jointly acknowledged the progress reached in reducing illegal migration to Europe and the concerned member states – meaning, Bulgaria and Romania.

Together, the four countries had agreed to steps, spelt out in the declaration.

The first was to continue the common endeavours to fight illegal migration to Europe and their countries.

To continue the joint efforts to fight irregular migration in accordance with the Joint statement of Austria, Romania and Bulgaria dated December 29 2023.

To “do their utmost to prevent illegal onward transit of migrants through their countries and to smoothly conduct returns and transfers in accordance with the relevant agreements”.

To mitigate the potential change of migratory patterns that may arise as an immediate consequence of the absence of internal borders, continue conducting internal border controls by introducing border controls at land borders between Hungary and Romania and Romania and Bulgaria for an initial period of at least six months to prevent any serious threat to public policy or internal security.

The joint declaration also provides for “in the spirit of solidarity continue supporting Bulgaria in protecting the EU external land border with Türkiye by deploying a multilateral police contingent of a 100 border guards (Austria 15, Bulgaria 25, Hungary 20 and Romania 40)”.

By concluding and implementing this declaration, the parties agreed to initiate the necessary steps for adoption of the formal Council decision on setting the date for the lifting of checks on persons at internal land borders with and between Bulgaria and Romania, by the end of this year, the text said.

The text of the declaration said that during the meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council on October 10 a “State of Play” on the full application of the Schengen acquis in Bulgaria and Romania took place.

“All sides confirmed progress with regard to the implementation of the Joint Statement and acknowledged a decrease of illegal movements as well as asylum applications on the relevant routes as a result of the jointly set measures.”

The declaration said that Frontex-support on the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania is constantly extended, EU-financial support was significantly beefed up and consequently investments on the technical reinforcement of the borders is advancing (e.g. patrol vessels, all terrain patrol vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, motion detectors, thermal imaging cameras), the Schengen Regional Cooperation Initiative was initiated to improve information sharing and practical cooperation across borders, document advisors have been deployed at Sofia and Bucharest airport and the Dublin cooperation was significantly improved.

“Consequently, in comparing the first three quarters of 2023 and 2024, illegal entries in Bulgaria have gone down by 47 per cent, in Romania by 53 per cent and in Austria by 67 per cent,” the declaration said.

“In the same time period asylum applications in Bulgaria have decreased by 40 per cent, in Romania by 75 per cent and in Austria by 57.3 per cent,” it said.

Full admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen remains not a foregone conclusion, and a decision is to be discussed when EU ministers meet on December 12 and 13.

Euronews reported that Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, who took part in the ministerial meeting, said that, “hopefully” by January 1, the checks at land borders would be completely removed.

“This is a great moment,” Johansson said in a video message. “I’m very happy today.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X on November 22: “Bulgaria and Romania belong fully to the Schengen area. Removing internal controls at land borders is the last hurdle. I welcome the positive outcome of informal discussions in Budapest today.

“EU Council formal decision is next. Let 2025 see Schengen become stronger,” Von der Leyen said.

(Photo: Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU)

