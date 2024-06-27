EU, Ukraine sign joint security commitments

The European Union and its member states will contribute, for the long term and together with partners, to security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine to defend itself, resist destabilisation efforts and deter acts of aggression in the future, according to joint security commitments signed on June 27.

The signing took place as EU leaders met for a European Council meeting on June 27 and 28.

The European Union and Ukraine share common values, namely democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law, as well as shared interests in peace, security, stability and prosperity, the Council of the EU said.

The security commitments were signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“The European Union and Ukraine reiterate their resolute condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the UN Charter,” the declaration said.

“The European Union reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders as of 1991, Ukraine’s inherent right of selfdefence against the Russian aggression enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, and its pursuit of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.

“The European Union reiterates that the future of Ukraine and its citizens lies within the European Union and recalls the historic decisions of the European Council to grant the status of candidate country to Ukraine and to open accession negotiations with Ukraine. The European Union commends the substantial progress that Ukraine has made, even amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine.”

The EU and its member states are crucial contributors to Ukraine’s immediate and long-term security and resilience through military and civilian assistance, humanitarian, financial, trade and economic support, hosting of displaced people, support to reforms, recovery and reconstruction, as well as restrictive measures, support to accountability mechanisms, diplomatic support and global outreach, the statement said.

“The European Union supports Ukraine’s reforms on its EU accession path, and looks to fully use the potential of the existing Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area.”

Overall assistance to Ukraine and its people by the EU and its member states so far amounts to almost 108 billion euro, including 39 billion euro of military support, of which 6.1 billion euro via the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The newly established Ukraine Assistance Fund under the EPF adds additional five billion euro for 2024 to ensure further military assistance and training, and further comparable annual increases could be envisaged until 2027, based on Ukrainian needs and subject to political guidance by the Council.

In addition, the EU established the 50 billion euro Ukraine Facility to provide predictable financial support for Ukraine over the 2024-2027 period (7.9 billion euro already disbursed).

TheEU also agreed to use the extraordinary revenues stemming from Russia’s immobilised assets to support Ukraine.

“The European Union is determined to continue providing Ukraine and its people all the necessary political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed.”

(Photo via the website of the Presidency of Ukraine)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!