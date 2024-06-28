EU leaders agree on top jobs – second term for VDL

Meeting on June 27, European Union leaders agreed on who should get the bloc’s top posts in the next institutional cycle, meaning the five-year period that begins with the election of the European Parliament.

The European Council elected António Costa, formerly Prime Minister of Portugal, as its President.

Incumbent European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen – frequently referred to as “VDL” – is proposed for a second term. Confirmation is subject to a majority vote by the European Parliament.

The EU leaders “considered Kaja Kallas to be the appropriate candidate for High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy,” a statement said. Kallas has been Prime Minister of Estonia since 2021.

The formal appointment of the high representative requires the agreement of the President-elect of the European Commission.

The Commission President, the high representative and the other European Commissioners will, as a body, be subject to a vote of consent by the European Parliament before their formal appointment by the European Council.

(Photo via the website of the Council of the EU)

