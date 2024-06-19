Bulgarian railways’ first train with newly-delivered carriages to run from Sofia to Bourgas on June 22

Bulgarian state railways BDZ’s first train with newly-delivered carriages will travel from capital city Sofia to Bourgas on the Black Sea coast on June 22, BDZ said on its website.

The Sofia-Bourgas and Bourgas-Sofia trains will run daily until the end of the summer season, BDZ said.

The train will include four air-conditioned carriages and one carriage adapted for people who have reduced mobility. The latter will be a permanent part of the train composition.

According to BDZ, the new train will cover the distance between Sofia and Bourgas in five hours and 55 minutes, “effectively being the fastest moving train on this route according to the current capacity of the route”.

The train will depart from Sofia at 6.15am and arrive in Bourgas at 12.10pm, BDZ said.

The Bourgas-Sofia train will depart at 4pm and arrive in Sofia at 9.55pm.

The train will travel along the Sub-Balkan railway line and will stop at seven stations along its route – Poduyane, Kazichene, Karlovo, Kazanluk, Sliven, Zimnitsa and Karnobat.

Tickets may be purchased at ticket offices at stations, at specialized railway offices and through the online ticketing system, https://bileti.bdz.bg/ .

When purchasing return tickets, passengers can get a 20 per cent discount off the regular ticket price, BDZ said.



(Photo: BDZ)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: