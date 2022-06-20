Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 28 deaths in past week

The deaths of 28 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 224, going by the figures in the June 20 report on the unified information portal.

To date, 1 168 127 cases of new coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, including 1226 in the past week.

According to the report, there are 61 930 active cases, 6737 fewer than the figure in the June 13 report.

As of June 20, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 32.83 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 31.36 on June 13.

There are 256 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 26 fewer than a week ago, with 28 in intensive care, two more than the figure in the June 13 report.

A total of 4 404 808 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2047 in the past week.

A total of 2 060 932 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 485 in the past week, while 762 078 have received a booster dose, including 1385 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

