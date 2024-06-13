Bulgaria: Weather warnings over heavy rain, storms forecast for June 14

Bulgaria’s national weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for several districts for June 14 because of forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning for Friday are Varna, Bourgas, Dobrich, Shoumen, Silistra, Razgrad, Rousse, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

Seven districts are subject to the lesser Code Orange warning of potentially hazardous weather on June 14, also because of forecast rain and storms: Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Smolyan and Pazardzhik.

The country’s remaining districts are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is expected to see a maximum high of 23 degrees Celsius on June 14, with possible thunderstorms, Plovdiv 27 degrees, Bourgas 27 degrees and Varna 25 degrees, each with the possibility of thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said that on Friday, with the passage of a cold front, the wind will shift from the north-west and strengthen to moderate.

It will become cloudy and in many places there will be short spells of rain and thunderstorms, while hail is possible.

Maximum temperatures across Bulgaria on Friday will range from 23 to 28 deg C.

It will rain in eastern parts of Bulgaria overnight, but it will stop by Saturday. June 15 is forecast to see mainly sunny skies, weaker wind and daytime temperatures about two to three degrees higher.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

