The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria’s military to hold four-day live-fire exercise at Shabla, starting June 10

The Sofia Globe staff

Formations from Bulgaria’s Air Force and Army will conduct joint live-fire exercises at the Air Force range at Shabla on the Black Sea coast from June 10 to 13, the Defence Ministry said.

The exercise is part of Nato’s Ramstein Legancy 2024 exercise taking place in Romania, the ministry said.

Supported by the Navy, the formations will work together to increase their combat trainng and level of interaction and coordination when participating in anti-aircraft operations in a national and Allied format.

Bulgarian Air Force air crews will perform target practice at aerial and sea targets, and guided bombing.

Air Force aircraft to be involved in the exercise include MiG-29 fighter jets, Su-25 assault aircraft and Mi-24 helicopters.

Soviet-era S-125 Neva anti-aircraft missile systems will be in use.

Ground Forces personnel will be using Strela 2M and Strela 3 mobile anti-aircraft missile systems.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

OSCE urges Bulgaria to prevent Ataka’s Siderov intimidating media

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian government approves signing of EU-Canada CETA deal

The Sofia Globe staff

Thousands sign online petition against backtracking on Bulgaria’s smoking ban

The Sofia Globe staff