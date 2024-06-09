Bulgaria’s military to hold four-day live-fire exercise at Shabla, starting June 10

Formations from Bulgaria’s Air Force and Army will conduct joint live-fire exercises at the Air Force range at Shabla on the Black Sea coast from June 10 to 13, the Defence Ministry said.

The exercise is part of Nato’s Ramstein Legancy 2024 exercise taking place in Romania, the ministry said.

Supported by the Navy, the formations will work together to increase their combat trainng and level of interaction and coordination when participating in anti-aircraft operations in a national and Allied format.

Bulgarian Air Force air crews will perform target practice at aerial and sea targets, and guided bombing.

Air Force aircraft to be involved in the exercise include MiG-29 fighter jets, Su-25 assault aircraft and Mi-24 helicopters.

Soviet-era S-125 Neva anti-aircraft missile systems will be in use.

Ground Forces personnel will be using Strela 2M and Strela 3 mobile anti-aircraft missile systems.



(Photo: Defence Ministry)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: