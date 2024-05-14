EU broadens scope of sanctions against Iran

The Council of the European Union decided on May 14 to broaden the scope of the EU framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran’s military support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

This framework, adopted in July 2023, currently prohibits the export of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from the EU to Iran, and provides for travel restrictions and asset freeze measures against persons responsible for, supporting or involved in Iran’s UAV’s programme.

In view of Iran’s continuing military support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine as well as of non-state armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region, and following the Iranian drone and missiles attacks against Israel on April 13 2024, the Council decided that the EU’s ability to impose restrictive measures will now cover not only UAVs, but missiles too.

The EU will now be able to target persons and entities supplying, selling or otherwise being involved in transferring Iran’s missiles and UAVs, either in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine; used by armed groups and entities to undermine peace and security in the Middle-East and the Red Sea region, or in breach of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015).

Those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the EU.

Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited.

Furthermore, it will be prohibited to export further components used in the development and production of UAVs from the EU to Iran, the statement said.

(Photo: Sebastien Bertrand)

