Bulgaria’s June early parliamentary elections: GERB-UDF 25.9%, WCC-Democratic Bulgaria 16.4% – poll

A poll ahead of Bulgaria’s June 9 2024 early parliamentary elections – being held simultaneously with scheduled European Parliament elections – has found that Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF has 25.9 per cent support and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria 16.4 per cent.

The poll, by the Exacta Research Group, saw the Movement for Rights and Freedoms at 14 per cent, pro-Kremlin party Vuzrazhdane at 13.8 per cent, the Bulgarian Socialist Party at 9.6 per cent and populist ITN at 5.2 per cnt.

Exacta said that GERB-UDF was entering the battle with an unquestionable lead that could hardly be overcome.

The rankings from second to fourth was questionable, as the results in the present study were not only close, but also were fully within the statistical margin of error in similar polls, the agency said.

As of April 18, those who said that they intended voting added up to between 45 and 47 per cent,”but given the low turnout of recent years, it is reasonable to make predictions at the very end of the campaign”.

The number of those who said that they would vote in the European Parliament elections was slightly lower, the agency said.

“The disappointment of Bulgarians with the political events in recent months, turns out to be decisive for the way they look at the political situation in our country. Ninety-one per cent of those interviewed share the opinion that most Bulgarians are disgusted by the political events in our country recently,” it said.

It said that the poll had found that 67.5 per cent of Bulgarians support the country’s European Union membership in the EU, and a third do not support it.

Twenty years after Bulgaria’s entry into Nato, 54 per cent approve of the country’s membership, while just more than 40 per cent do not approve.

In recent years, Exakta had measured approval of Bulgaria’s EU membership at around and just more than 70 per cent, and support for the country’s membership of Nato within 56 per cent – 57 per cent.

Currently, Bulgaria’s membership of the EU is approved mostly by Bulgarians under the age of 50, by university graduates, by residents of capital city Sofia and by residents of other large cities. Support is expressed by the majority of WCC-DB, GERB-UDF, MRF and two-thirds of ITN voters. Disapproval of the EU is a higher share than approval among BSP and Vuzrazhdane voters.

Those who disapprove of Bulgaria’s membership of Nato are more common among the elderly and the less educated, and among residents of small settlements. There are strongly negative attitudes towards Nato among BSP and Vuzrazhdane voters. Those who disapprove of the country’s Nato membership among ITN sympathizers are slightly more than those who approve of it.

(Photo: parliament.bg)



The poll was done from April 11 to 18 through a direct face-to-face interview among 1020 adult Bulgarians in 70 settlements of the country. The study was funded with Exakta’s own funds as part of its research programme.

