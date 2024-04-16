Bulgarian Orthodox Church Patriarch Neofit’s grave desecrated

The grave of the late Bulgarian Orthodox Church Patriarch Neofit has been desecrated by unidentified perpetrators, the church’s governing body, the Holy Synod, said on April 16.

The death of Neofit at the age of 78 from multiple organ failure was announced by the Holy Synod on March 13.

Thousands of mourners attended the procession ahead of his burial in the grounds of Sofia’s St Nedelya church on March 16, which followed a funeral service in Alexander Nevsky cathedral attended by state, government and religious leaders.

In the days after his burial, there were long queues at Neofit’s grave as laity came to lay floral tributes. Orthodox Christianity is the majority faith group in Bulgaria.

The Holy Synod said that the cross at his grave had been removed and damaged, and part of the marble surrounding the grave had been broken.

Law enforcement had been notified and actions were being taken to find the perpetrators, the church said.

(Photo via the Facebook page of the Bulgarian Patriarchate)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon: