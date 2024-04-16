Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast thunderstorms, strong winds

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for two districts for April 17 because of forecast thunderstorms and strong winds

The two districts are Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil.

The remaining 26 districts in Bulgaria are all subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, in northern districts because of forecast thunderstorms and in those to the south because of forecast strong winds.

Temperatures on April 17 will still be relatively high for the reason, with minimums between 13 and 18 degrees Celsius and maximums from 18 to 20 deg C in the western regions and 28 to 29 deg C in the eastern regions.

For Sofia, the forecast high is 20 deg C, Plovdiv 26 deg C and Varna and Bourgas, 27 deg C.

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon: