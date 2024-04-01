Bulgaria’s road death toll in first quarter of 2024 is 85

Eighty-five people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first three months of 2024, according to preliminary data posted by the Interior Ministry on April 1.

This was 22 fewer than the confirmed number of road deaths in the first three months of 2023, the ministry said.

From January 1 to March 31 2024, there were 1462 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in which people died or were seriously injured.

Apart from the death toll, a total of 1819 people were injured.

In March 2024 alone, there were 513 road accidents in Bulgaria, leaving 28 dead and 657 injured.

Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the European Union in 2023, at 82 per million inhabitants, followed by Romania, at 81 per million inhabitants, the European Commission (EC) said on March 8, citing preliminary data.

In recent years, Bulgaria had been in second place, with Romania in first place, according to final data. Final data for 2023 are expected in autumn 2024.

(Photo: pixabay)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!