European Commission approves 170M leva in state aid for Bulgarian farmers

The European Commission said on March 25 that it has approved 170 million leva, or about 86.9 million euro, in state aid for Bulgarian agricultural producers in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The proposed scheme is aimed at primary agricultural producers in the sectors of livestock farming, beekeeping, production of fruit and vegetable, oilseed roses, wine and tobacco, that are at risk of losing financial liquidity due to the difficulties in the agricultural market provoked by the Russia’s war against Ukraine, the EC said in a statement..

Funding would be disbursed in the form of direct grants, limited to 280 000 euro per beneficiary and the aid must be granted by June 30

The Commission previously approved 426 million leva in August 2022 as state aid for Bulgarian farmers affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Photo: government.bg)

