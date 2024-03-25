Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry, BNB, launch website in Bulgarian and English on euro changeover

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance and central Bulgarian National Bank have launched an information website dedicated to the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, the ministry said on March 25.

The launch of the website is part of the implementation of the Communication Strategy for Information and Publicity of Bulgaria’s accession to the euro zone.

“The purpose of the electronic page with the address https://evroto.bg and https://evroto.bg is to be a useful and reliable source of accurate, timely and up-to-date information, to collect all important news, decisions and events in one place, related to the introduction of the single European currency in Bulgaria,” the Finance Ministry said.

The English-language version may be found at this link.



In addition to text content, the page also includes multimedia components such as videos, image galleries, documents and a calendar presenting Bulgaria’s path to the euro.

It is possible to share the content to social networks: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



In the specially created “About the Euro” section, individuals and businesses will find short and accurate answers to the most frequently asked questions, the ministry said.



Another highlight of the e-page is the “True of False” column.

“In it, through facts, an answer is given to some of the most common false statements and unfounded concerns related to Bulgaria’s accession to the euro zone,” the ministry said.

“Myths are most easily debunked with facts and data, which we’ve sought out and different perspectives in the Experts Speak column. In it, with short interviews, leading specialists – economists, financiers, trade unionists, heads of business associations, comment on ‘hot’ topics for consumers about the effects and influence on business and people’s lives of the introduction of the euro.”



“New money” features the images of the series of banknotes produced by the European Central Bank (ECB), which are used to pay the citizens of the countries of the euro area. The brochure of the national side of the Bulgarian euro coins, created by the BNB, is also posted on the site.

The website was developed as part of a framework agreement between the Ministry of Finance and state-owned Informatsionno Obsluzhvane, the ministry said.

