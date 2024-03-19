Bulgaria: GERB-UDF’s Maria Gabriel presents proposed government

GERB-UDF’s Prime Minister-designate Maria Gabriel presented a proposed government to President Roumen Radev on March 19, though there was no immediate clarity whether it will win sufficient support in Parliament to be voted into office.

Gabriel presented the proposed government a day after GERB-UDF, as the largest parliamentary group, received the first mandate to seek to form a government.

The ceremony of returning the mandate was held shortly after 4pm, after extended hours of negotiations between GERB-UDF and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.

Unlike the March 18 ceremony, at which Gabriel and the rest of the GERB-UDF negotiating team were accompanied by outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and WCC co-leader Kiril Petkov, on March 19 only the GERB-UDF team arrived to meet Radev.

Gabriel told Radev that the two coalitions had no differences on policy priorities.

However, a bone of contention has been the line-up of a proposed government, and GERB-UDF and WCC-DB have wrangled over whether the Movement for Rights and Freedoms could have a role in changing the leadership of the country’s regulatory bodies.

The proposed government Gabriel presented included WCC-DB figures, including those from the Denkov government, though portfolios such as defence and energy were proposed to be taken by GERB-UDF figures.

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister – Maria Gabriel

Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs – Nikolai Denkov

Minister of Finance – Assen Vassilev

Minister of Interior – Kalin Stoyanov

Minister of Regional Development – Andrey Tsekov

Minister of Labour – Ivanka Shalapatova

Minister of Defence – Hristo Gadzhev

Minister of Justice – Atanas Slavov

Minister of Education – Galin Tsokov

Minister of Health – Katya Paneva

Minister of Culture – Krastyo Krastev

Minister of Environment and Water – Ivelina Vasileva

Minister of Agriculture – Kiril Vatev

Minister of Transport – Georgi Gvozdeikov

Minister of Innovation and Growth – Rossen Zhelyazkov

Minister of Economy – Bogdan Bogdanov

Minister of Energy – Zhecho Stankov

Minister of e-government – Valentin Mundrov

Minister of Tourism – Zaritsa Dinkova

Minister of Youth and Sports – Dimitar Iliev