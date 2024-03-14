Eurostat: Life expectancy at birth in EU in 2022 was 80.6 years

In 2022, the life expectancy at birth in the European Union was 80.6 years, up by 0.5 years from 2021, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on March 14.

Over two decades, since 2002, the highest value was recorded in 2019 when life expectancy at birth reached 81.3 years (up 3.7 years compared with 2002).

However, after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, this indicator declined to 80.4 in 2020 and to 80.1 years in 2021. In 2022, life expectancy at birth in the EU rose but did not reach the 2019 value.

On the other hand, among 5 EU regions with the lowest life expectancy at birth, four were in Bulgaria: Severozapaden (72.3 years), Severen tsentralen (73.2 years), Yugoiztochen (73.7 years), Severoiztochen (74.1 years); and one in Hungary, Észak-Magyarország (74.1 years).

For women in the EU, life expectancy at birth stood at 83.3 years in 2022 (up by 0.4 compared with 2021 but down by -0.7 compared with 2019) and for men at 77.9 years (a 0.7 year increase compared with 2021 but a -0.6 decrease compared with 2019).

In 2022, life expectancy at birth for women in the EU was 5.4 years longer than that for men, with variations between EU countries. In Latvia, women were expected to live 10.0 years longer than men, followed by Estonia and Lithuania (both 8.7 years).

The smallest gender gaps were in the Netherlands (2.9 years), Ireland (3.3 years), and Sweden (3.4 years), Eurostat said.

(Photo, of the main gate of Sofia Central Cemetery: Edal Anton Lefterov)